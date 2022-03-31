Dear Abby:
I am a 26-year-old man, and I’m currently incarcerated. My girlfriend, “Diana,” and I have been together for four years. She has a 6-year-old daughter, and I have a 7-year-old son. Our kids are very close, and I am also very close to her daughter.
I may be locked up for some time. I have given Diana the option of moving on without me, but she says she doesn’t want to do that. She is going to stay with me no matter what. That’s great, but everyone around her is pregnant and having babies, and Diana tells me how much she wants another baby. Is it selfish of me to allow her to stick it out with me, knowing I can’t give her what she wants?
— Inside In California
Dear Inside: Diana is a grown woman and capable of making this decision for herself. Just because “everyone around her” is having babies doesn’t mean she has to.
If she wants to wait for your release, she can have a child with you at that time, and this is what I am advising.