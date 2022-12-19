We’re well into the holiday season and I’ve got several gatherings to attend with friends and family. I’ve done a decent job of watching my weight this entire year, but I’m concerned right now that within the next two to three weeks I could undo all the gains I’ve worked hard to achieve this year.
I’ll likely see a lot of turkey and snacks put in front of me, given the places I’ll be visiting. Can I eat as much turkey as I want, since it’s lean protein? I tend to stay away from steaks and hamburgers and I’m guessing turkey is a safe bet.
Also, there are sure to be many holiday snacks to tempt me. I love peanuts, popcorn and candy equally. I know enough to stay away from the candy, but if I have a choice between the other two, which is better for me to keep the extra pounds off?
— Navigating the Holiday Menus, via email
Dear Navigating The Holiday Menus: You’re correct that turkey in general is going to be leaner than a hamburger, but it does matter which type of turkey you eat. The dark meat has about twice the fat content of white meat.
As to the snacks, if you can obtain plain popcorn, that will be better for your weight than the peanuts will. As long as butter is absent from your popcorn, you can consider that a quite healthy snack.
