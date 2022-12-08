Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a male teen athlete and I play varsity sports at my high school. I’m driven and I work out and practice really hard, so I’m successful in a couple of sports.
So far this has been good for me since I have a lot of camaraderie with my teammates, and I’ve made a lot of friends now that I’m a senior in high school. I’m pretty well-known at our school.
However, I’ve come to realize that I may have some anger issues. Previously I thought it was just to do with my competitive drive in playing sports where I would use my anger and rage to push me forward successfully in my athletic endeavors.
But lately I’ve realized that I am snapping at some people in my life over small matters and I’m even breaking things when I get frustrated. The other day I was sweeping out our garage when I knocked over and broke one of my keepsakes. I took the broom, snapped it in half over my knee and threw it out on the driveway.
I can appreciate that I can at times channel my anger successfully into sports, but I’m worried that if this continues, it will start harming me in other parts of my life. Am I normal, or is there something wrong with me?
— Decent Athlete,
via email
Dear Decent Athlete: You are a wise young person to recognize this matter within yourself and to take steps in addressing it, even via your letter to an advice column like this.
I suggest that you immediately seek out some counseling and see about attending a local anger management class. Stay afterwards and speak specifically to the instructor about how your anger helps you with your sports but is spilling over to your personal life with poor consequences.
It’s very important to clip these emotions and actions in the bud if possible, right now at your age. You certainly don’t want this behavior to spill over to your future interpersonal relationships, both in the workplace and with significant others. Your situation is more common than you may realize; many teens and young people go through phases where they find it difficult to manage and control their emotions, especially anger, frustration and rage.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m a 17-year-old girl who takes my studies seriously and who also cares greatly about my health and well-being. On the other hand, my 19-year-old brother who still lives at home always seems to be getting into trouble and hanging around with a rough group of friends.
Last week I went into his room to borrow a ruler that I know he has in his desk. While I was there, his right top dresser drawer was slightly open and there was a baggie with a white powdery substance in it.
I looked at it and thought about what to do. He was out of the house at the time, so I found my mother and had her come and look at it. We both studied it carefully, and finally, my mother dumped the entire contents into the toilet and flushed it down. She then went to our fireplace, and because it is winter and we have a fire burning each day, she burned the bag to get rid of it as well.
My parents later talked to my brother about his possible drug abuse, but he completely denies everything. He says he has a medical marijuana card and the only substance he uses it all is marijuana; he claims that he doesn’t even drink alcohol.
— A Worried Younger Sister, via email
Dear A Worried Younger Sister: First of all, it’s impossible to know exactly what the substance was that you found. It could’ve been one of a number of things, but to answer your specific question about cocaine use, a reduction or even loss of appetite and difficulty in sleeping regularly are two of the biggest red flags typically demonstrated by regular users.
Users of cocaine initially experience an elevated mood that can give them a short-lived feeling of exhilaration, confidence and happiness. However, these effects quickly wear off, sending the user into a mild (or worse) depression that often includes and exhibits feelings of edginess, tension and malaise.