Dear Dr. Wallace:
I am the mother of two teenagers who will soon be driving. I’m concerned since we live in a suburb of Los Angeles and, as everyone knows, the roads and freeways here are a bit challenging, to say the least.
I have two major areas of concern. The first is distracted driving. I tell my children all of the time never to text while driving, but I’m afraid my concerns in these regards may fall on deaf ears.
My second concern is street racing. On several of the roads not far from our home, I’ve heard neighbors talk about this problem. I myself have also witnessed street racing, particularly on weekend evenings.
I don’t expect that my children will participate in this, but I want them to be safe from other drivers who may drive at erratic speeds. Do you have any suggestions or ideas on how I might best impress upon my children just how important it is to always remain as safe as possible when driving a motor vehicle on public streets?
— Concerned mother,
via email
Dear Concerned Mother: You are quite correct to be concerned about distracted driving. Continue to discuss this issue with your children, and mention to them that your concerns are supported by California Assembly Bill 47, put into effect this past July, which assesses a full point against the driving record of any individual convicted of operating a cellphone while driving twice within 36 months. Let your children know that receiving points against their driving record can lead to losing the privilege to drive at all.
In addition, your state has also passed laws that will soon suspend a person’s driver’s license for 90 days to six months if convicted of engaging in, aiding or abetting a “sideshow,” which is defined as impeding traffic for the purpose of motor vehicle stunts or speed contests for spectators.
Street racing has no place on public roads or highways. There are plenty of private racing tracks where this type of activity can be arranged and enjoyed with proper safety precautions for both participants and spectators.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I am a high school senior and I plan to attend college this coming September. I’m a guy who works hard toward various goals once I have my mind made up.
However, when it comes to which college I plan to attend, I have not yet made my final decision. I believe I know what field of study I would like to pursue, but I’m just not sure yet at which university or even junior college I’d prefer to attend to start with. Further complicating my decision is that my maternal grandfather has offered to pay for half of my books in tuition costs but only at the college my mother attended. I certainly could use his help with my expenses, but I don’t want that to necessarily be the deciding factor in my decision. What do you think?
— Future college student, via email
Dear Future College Student: I agree with your instincts. Don’t let Grandpa’s offer influence your overall decision. Study your choices carefully and select the higher-learning institution that you feel will best start you on your way toward your ultimate goals.
And I have a suggestion for you about your grandfather as well.
Perhaps invite him out for lunch on a Saturday afternoon and tell him just how much you appreciate his offer. Let him know that you would truly appreciate any financial support he would like to give you, no matter which school you ultimately select. Take the time to explain to him why you might end up opting for a different school, based on your fundamental reasons and the logic you will be employing in that regard.
Perhaps you could ask him if he would be willing to offer you a lower percentage of support if you select a different college than the one your mother attended.