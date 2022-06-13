Dear Dr. Wallace:
My friends want me to go hiking with them up a large trail over the Fourth of July weekend. What do I need to do in advance to be able to keep up with them? I’m 22 and in pretty good health, but I am about 15 pounds overweight, and I already know that I sweat a lot when I’m outside in extreme heat. This trail is in Arizona, so you can bet it will be very hot there around the Fourth of July.
What do I need to take with me on this hiking excursion? What can I do to prepare myself to avoid the dangers of heatstroke? I’ve gone on a few local hikes around my home area, but none of them were in extreme heat and none were too strenuous.
I know I need to hydrate a lot but beyond that I’m not sure what else I should do to prepare for this. What do you advise?
— Amateur Hiker,
via email
Dear Amateur Hiker: A few quick basics would be to protect your body from the heat and to have the proper equipment. Be sure you have comfortable hiking shoes that you’ve worn enough to break them in. You don’t want to get started up a steep, rocky incline with improper shoes or hiking shoes that cause you quick blisters because you’ve never worn them before.
Also be sure to wear white or light-colored clothing to keep the heat absorption on your body to a minimum. Plan to wear a hat to keep direct sunlight off your head. Use a strong sunscreen lotion on every part of your body that will be exposed to direct sunlight, especially the back of your neck. Be sure to use lip balm as well.
Ask your friends about the name of the area you’ll be visiting and the names of the exact trails if possible. Then go online to read all you can about the trails you’ll be on. See if there are suggestions listed for first timers and be sure to take them seriously.