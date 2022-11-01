Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m afraid my older sister might be anorexic! I don’t want to say anything that would upset her or the family, but I’m worried all the same. What are the signs? Could I be making too much of this?
— A Concerned Sister,
via email
Dear A Concerned Sister: Sadly, most girls who suffer from anorexia nervosa begin showing symptoms when they are just a few pounds overweight, but then over time the classic symptoms set in. These include a loss of roughly 25% of overall body weight or more, a refusal to eat even when very hungry and obsessive thoughts about food and body size. Some sufferers continuously feel certain that they are overweight when they are in fact obviously underweight.
Studies have shown that the two age ranges that females are most susceptible to anorexia are around the age of 12 and just before entering college. Your older sister might fit into the latter group.
The good news is that there are several great support groups and treatment options for sufferers of this terrible affliction. I suggest that you speak immediately and confidentially with your mother as soon as possible. Explain what you’ve seen, why you think the way you do about your sister and be sure that your mother understands that you are mentioning this only out of a desire to help your sister because you love and care about her. Then no matter what the result is or where this leads, you’ll be sure not to unnecessarily disrupt anything. Your mother is the right person to mention this to, and she can take the lead to check things out. If your sister turns out to be fine and it ends up being a false alarm, you and your mother can simply remain silent about this matter. But if danger does indeed exist for your sister, you’ll have done her a great service to get her help as early in the illness’ progression as possible.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I feel invisible in class! I’m a girl and a good, solid student but I’m not outgoing so I feel one of my key teachers ignores me. This is a class that is important to me in terms of my likely future career path.
This teacher coaches one of our school’s sports teams, so he always calls on the athletes in class or on the two top students who are both straight-A students in all their classes, no matter the subject.
These athletes and A students don’t even have to raise their hands! The teacher just calls on them by name. What can I do about this? I’d like to interact more in this class because it’s important to me.
— Feeling Overlooked, via email
Dear Feeling Overlooked: I can understand your plight, but there is really only one way to make the changes you want, and it will require you to leave your comfort zone. You mention not being outgoing but participating in a classroom really depends less on being outgoing and more on wanting to get a good education and a good grade.
Many teachers grade at least partially on participation, so plan to proactively join the conversation the next time you find yourself in his class. Have a good question or two (or three!) ready to go and then boldly raise your hand in class when you wish to ask it. It may take your instructor a beat or two to notice your hand but if you keep raising it, trust me; you’ll be called upon.
When this happens, simply ask your question in a calm and confident way, and once your question is answered, say “thank you, Mr. X.” Wait a while to ask your next question, perhaps even until the following day.
But then ask another good question and give thanks for the answer. Over time you’ll find that your bold, yet confident and polite approach will pay dividends.