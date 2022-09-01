Dear Dr. Wallace:
A few months ago, my long-term boyfriend broke up with me. This felt to me like a shock that came out of nowhere, and I was completely blindsided by him saying this and being so self-assured and nonchalant about it as well.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dear Dr. Wallace:
A few months ago, my long-term boyfriend broke up with me. This felt to me like a shock that came out of nowhere, and I was completely blindsided by him saying this and being so self-assured and nonchalant about it as well.
I struggled badly with the breakup for a few months, but recently I finally felt like I was in a good place and doing better on my own. I felt like I had moved on and was ready for the next stage in my life. This was until he reached out to me, again out of the blue, just about a week ago!
He called me crying and apologizing for everything that he did to me and asked if I could give him another chance. Obviously, this came as a shock to me after not speaking to him for months, especially given the way he left me high and dry during the breakup and immediate aftermath.
I miss him a lot, but the lack of trust and hurt that the breakup caused me makes me feel unsure of what I want to do. What steps should I take to make a well-thought-out decision?
— Unsure What to Do Next, via email
Dear Unsure What To Do Next: In your letter, one phrase jumped out at me that I thought was quite telling. It was “but the lack of trust and hurt he caused makes me feel unsure...” and I advise you to think quite carefully about that. These are your words, not mine, that identify “lack of trust” and “hurt.”
It’s interesting that he had no problem cutting you off from all communications for over two months, and then with no notice calls you crying for another chance. In my experience this likely indicates “red flag” behavior in a relationship situation. It’s likely been driven by the desire to date another person on his end, and then after that dating experience did not work out for him for whatever reason, you then became his “fallback” plan — instead of your prior position as the primary focus of his interest. So, if you move ahead again here, you’d be entering the relationship far behind the status you previously held.
Your letter also mentions that you recently found yourself in a better place after struggling for a few months with the loss of that relationship. You’ve worked hard to reset your mentality toward looking toward your future life opportunities and now you’d be giving that up to reenter a previous relationship that honestly did not end well, through no fault on your end.
If you elect not to return to that former relationship, your pride and self-esteem will be boosted greatly. Therefore, I suggest that you think long and hard before you decide to return to your former relationship. At the very least, there will be huge trust issues to overcome, and there will be no guarantees that the same pattern of behavior he has already put you through won’t arise again at some point in the future. Trust broken is mended with great difficulty, if at all.
Excellent, healthy relationships are built upon mutual respect, trust and congruent, consistent actions. Dropping a relationship partner like a hot potato with no communication for several months does not bode well in my book.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Ever since Pastor Ottis “Chip” Taylor slipped out of Ukraine just days ahead of the Russian invasion early this year, he has committed himself to helping the ongoing cause of freedom in his adopted homeland.
Holiday weekends are a time when people are eager to get out of town and visit friends, family and places.
Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will begin resurfacing and restriping Gloucester Street on Tuesday from U.S. 17 to Newcastle Street.
Boy Scouts of America Troop 204 recognized five of its own Monday as Eagle Scouts.
A loving light of inspiration and family commitment went dark late Friday night on Parkwood Drive in front of Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital.
Students in the marching band at Brunswick High School are inviting the community to join them in an initiative that will benefit small business owners in developing countries.