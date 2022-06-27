Dear Dr. Wallace:
In the last week of this school year, I began talking to a junior at my high school. We got to know each other better and ended up going on a few dates and actually had a great time hanging out together.
I am really starting to like this guy, but I’m feeling reluctant to keep this going because I am moving to Tennessee for college a few months from now. I currently live in California, so Tennessee is going to be a long way away from the West Coast.
If this guy and I were to end up dating regularly for the remainder of this summer, we would immediately have to slide into a long-distance relationship, which sounds really hard for a relationship just starting out.
I will also be very busy meeting new people and adjusting to life in college at the same time. I really like him, though, and think this could potentially be a good relationship for me in many ways, so I’m torn whenever I think about this situation. Should I end this immediately right now or try to make things work out from now up to next fall even though I’ll be a few thousand miles away from him?
— Facing a geographical canyon, via email
Dear Facing A Geographical Canyon: I recommend that you not get too far ahead of yourself at this point and instead enjoy your life and this friendship week by week and month by month during the summer.
The two of you have only begun dating, therefore there is still a lot you don’t yet know about each other and your potential longer-term compatibility. This relationship could run its course over the summertime and naturally end of its own volition, just like many fledgling relationships do.
If, on the other hand, the two of you truly grow closer and enjoy each other’s friendship and company, you each have a potential friend for life at the very least, and at your young ages there is still plenty of time for you to potentially reunite romantically at some point in the future.
In this scenario, he needs to enjoy his senior year of high school, and you indeed need to focus on your transition to college life and living in a new state. With today’s technology, you can keep in touch with each other quite well, but it’s likely that you will both elect to see other individuals socially going forward, and that’s quite natural.