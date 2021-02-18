Dear Dr. Wallace:
A year-and-a-half ago, my mother passed away from cancer. I miss her a lot, especially since I’m an only child. I loved my mother very much, and I am still in a lot of pain that she is gone.
My problem is that my father just told me he is going to get married again this fall. I’m shocked by this news, since I didn’t even know he was dating anyone! I actually got very angry with my father when he told me this. I truly don’t want him to get married again.
My father did not get mad at me; he just hugged me and told me things will still be fine for me and that he will always be there for me. But when a new lady is in our house, I’m not so sure that this will be the case.
Now I’m super anxious every day, and I think about what my future is going to be like with a stepmother in our house. Help!
— Not Ready for a New Mom, via email
Dear Not Ready For A New Mom: You’re still grieving the loss of your mother, and it’s only natural that you would not be happy with the idea of anyone trying to replace her.
I suggest you get to know your father’s fiancee when the time is right, and hopefully the two of you will find a common ground as respectful friends at the very least. Be sure to ask your father to get involved in any aspect of your life that you feel you need him to help you with.
If things do become difficult, don’t feel bad; many families face these challenges. Do your best to maintain your grades and your friendships. Reach out to a close friend that you can talk to about your feelings. And if you feel you need it, please remember that there are many great therapists out there who can help you and your family. Be open with your father at all times. I trust he will continue to look out for your best interests and provide you the support you need, whether that support comes from inside your family or outside — or both.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I have an older sister who is 16 1/2 years old, and she gets to wear makeup every day!
I’m only 14 1/2 years old, and my mom told me I can’t have permission to wear makeup until I’m 15 1/2. My older sister is really pretty and looks even prettier when she has makeup on! I just want to be able to look really pretty like she does.
I don’t understand what the big deal is about this difference, since it’s only one lousy year! Why can’t I wear makeup now? I think my mom is being unreasonable regarding this situation.
— Want Makeup, via email
Dear Want Makeup: I agree with your mother in this instance. She obviously has thought this situation through, and your sister also had to wait, just as you are waiting now. Be patient. Your time will come. In the meantime, you can learn from your sister. Ask your big sister nicely to let you watch her put her makeup on, and maybe she will even let you practice by putting some makeup on her.
But don’t break your mother’s rule by wearing makeup now, even just at home.
The time will pass soon enough, and when it does, you’ll be ready to go.