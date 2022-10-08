Dear Dr. Wallace:
Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a girl who has a lot of friends at my high school, but only about three of them are what I would call close friends. All four of us are friends with one another too, so we often talk in a group at school when we have downtime.
Well, recently one girl in our group was talking about how her brother was taking some pills his friend was buying on the “dark web” so that they could stay up later to study longer before big tests and before term papers are due.
All the girls in my group said that was not too smart, but when one girl suggested to the girl telling the story that she should inform her parents what her brother is doing, she said, “I’m not getting in the middle of that.”
Then over the next weekend I saw my father watching the news when I got home from a date one night and he called me over to him and had me sit down. He then told me about a story on the news about some teens that took some pills that they didn’t know the source of, and both died due to fentanyl poisoning. He said these were good kids, not drug addicts. My dad right then made me promise to him that I would never, ever consume a pill of any kind, under any circumstance, that came from a friend of acquaintance of mine. He said only prescribed medication from a legitimate pharmacy is safe. I did make the promise to my dad, but now this has me thinking about my friend’s brother. Should I say anything? If I should, how can I do it without causing a huge problem amongst my group of friends?
— Worried for This Brother, via email
Dear Worried For This Brother: Since it has come to your attention, I do feel you should act upon it. However, although it may very well be true, you can’t be sure that it is. You only heard the story, and you have no direct proof. And I trust that although you wish to protect and help your good friend’s brother, you also don’t want to unnecessarily toss out an unconfirmed rumor about him either.
I therefore suggest that you write an anonymous note and explain exactly what you heard, but don’t go into details about who said this to you or who heard this in the first place. Simply put in your note that the way it was explained made you feel it could potentially be true and that although you don’t know for sure, your conscience has been bothering you, so this is why you are sending the note. You can print the note out from a computer printer so that your handwriting is not present.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
