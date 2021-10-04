Dear Dr. Wallace:
How can I overcome my fear of public speaking? Many of my classes require students to give presentations at some point during the semester, and I get anxious just thinking about these assignments.
I know that doing these class presentations is not optional, and to make matters worse, the career that I am interested in pursuing necessitates public speaking skills. I don’t want my fears to get in the way of me doing well in school and pursuing my dreams, so how do I stop being afraid?
— Terrified and nervous, via email
Dear Terrified And Nervous: Unfortunately, there is no magical technique you can learn to stop being afraid of your fears. In fact, the more that you try to stop yourself from being nervous about public speaking, the more nervous you are likely to become. I know this is probably not what you were hoping to hear, but it doesn’t mean that your situation is hopeless. It does mean, however, that in order to overcome your fears, you’re going to have to be willing to prioritize your goals over your feelings.
The truth is that the only way to rid yourself of the fear that you’re feeling is to go out and do the very thing that makes you afraid. In other words, you must embrace the feeling of fear and all of the other uncomfortable emotions that it creates. Growth only occurs outside of your comfort zone.
Now, this does not mean that you need to throw yourself into the spotlight immediately and face your greatest fears right away. Instead, start small. I recommend joining a public speaking group such as Toastmasters, where they will teach you various skills and techniques and provide you with opportunities to practice and receive feedback.
Take small gradual steps toward your objectives, and be willing to sit with and embrace the inevitable presence of anxiety along the way. This is not easy, but it is the best way to prevent your fears from holding you back from your dreams. Be bold and move directly toward what makes you afraid, but be empathetic with yourself in the process.