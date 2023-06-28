Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m from France and I attend a major university now in the southern portion of America. Let’s just say that my school is part of what I’ve learned is the “SEC Conference” when it comes to sports.
It amazes me over the past year just how much the American students, faculty and local residents are caught up in this sports craze! In my nation, universities are valued much more for the education they provide than any sports that are played by the students.
I thought American students were more caught up in getting a world-class education than they would be in rooting like passionate pack wolves for their favorite university sports team. Some of these outdoor stadiums hold up to 70,000 people in the fall, and from what I can see on television, just about every seat is filled. Why is this?
— From France to the “SEC,” via email
Dear From France To The “SEC”: In America, sports are a huge part of our culture and sense of both local and regional pride, especially at the college level. We of course also have a big appetite for high school and professional athletics as well, but the college passion is very, very strong in this nation. Several alumni, meaning former students, return to their former campuses to attend big sporting events and to share camaraderie with other graduates, friends and even current students.
Sports in this country allow us an excellent vehicle for social bonding and shared experiences, and sports even benefit the athletes as well. They learn valuable traits like leadership, teamwork, time management and mutual sacrifice to better the team, or the group as a whole.
Look at it in the way that your nation, and many other European nations and nations around the world have for soccer, or “football” as it is widely named outside of America. The same sense of pride and shared experiences exist in a similar way for nearly every nation on Earth. But here in America, even though we do have many large professional sports leagues, we hold a special place in our hearts for college athletics. From “March Madness” (basketball) to the “BCS Playoffs” (American Football) there are many excited fans and students who truly enjoy rooting for their favorite school.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
