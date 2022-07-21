Dear Dr. Wallace:
I am in the middle of an uncomfortable situation in my group of friends. One of my close guy friends is really interested in one of my best friends. My best friend, on the other hand, just got out of a relationship and I am not sure if she is interested in this guy at all.
He keeps asking me to help him set them up, but I don’t want to create awkwardness in the friend group if she turns him down and it doesn’t work out for both of them. I can foresee a potential downside for me if I push too hard to try to get her to go out with him
How do I resolve this without creating issues with either of them? I like them both of course, and I wish to remain good friends going forward with each of them.
— Uncomfortable,
via email
Dear Uncomfortable: You are a friend, not a matchmaker. You don’t have a matchmaking website or business cards to hand out for this purpose. So, simply encourage him to speak directly to her! This is what he should be doing anyhow if he has a potential romantic interest in her.
This will keep you out of the direct mix and let the two of them interact organically right from the start. After all, if they are to succeed in getting together someday, they’ll be communicating directly on their own when the time comes, right?
What you can do now for him is tell him you’re happy to provide a bit of background information about her. And by this I’m referring to noncontroversial and nonsensitive subjects only. Do not ever reveal any details you know about her that you would not want revealed about you if the situation were reversed. Don’t ever go into any personal details about her past relationships. Aim to keep it light! The things I’m talking about here are her general interests, such as her favorite foods and snacks, her favorite hobbies and activities, music, movies, websites and so forth.
This way your male friend will have a better starting point to approach her from. For example, he could buy and give her a snack or treat she especially enjoys. He could invite her out to a concert or music show he feels she’d like. He can offer to take her on an outing that relates to a hobby or interest of hers. You get the idea.
And if your girlfriend later asks him, “How did you know I liked this food/music?” then he should tell her that he asked you and you let him know only what her general interests were. There’s nothing wrong with this approach since they will or will not end up spending time together, but you will have been helpful and earnest to both of them, thereby keeping yourself in comfortable good graces all around no matter what happens once they interact directly.
This method allows you to have helped your guy friend with information that is surely useful, but at the same time not detrimental to reveal. And with your female friend, you can later explain to her that you wanted to stay away from being pushy to either of them and that you suggested to him that he speak to her directly, which you felt sure she could handle no matter how she views him beyond just a good friend.