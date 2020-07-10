Dear Dr. Wallace:
My father died four years ago, and this brought me great pain because I loved him very much. He always referred to me as “Daddy’s little girl,” even though I was 15 when he died. It took me over two years to adjust to life without a father, and I ended up getting really close to my mother.
Then, a little over a year ago, my mother started dating. She got serious with this one particular guy, but of course, he could never take the place of my father. Recently, my mom told me she was going to marry her new boyfriend. I was totally shocked and upset! I told my mom that I didn’t want her to get married until after I’m away at college. She said she was getting married in a couple of months, and she wasn’t going to change the date just because I wanted them to wait.
Since then, we have not discussed this topic at all. So, lately, I’ve been thinking to myself, am I being selfish with my request?
— Will Always Be Daddy’s Little Girl, via email
Dear Will Always Be Daddy’s Little Girl: Your mother’s happiness is of the utmost importance to her, of course, but it does not mean she thinks anything less of you. This is a tough situation for each of you. Your mother likely feels voids in her life, just as you do. It’s just that your mom has lived with a husband for many years and misses the companionship and support that your father provided, which is likely a reason she wishes to remarry.
I fully understand and respect your feelings, and I would also encourage you to do everything possible not to create conflict between you and your mother. She needs your love and support at this time. Your request was not motivated by selfishness. You just wanted to be separated from your house when Mom brought home a new husband.