Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a 17-year-old teen girl who feels under pressure most of the time. I’m constantly scrambling to keep up with my schoolwork, my social life and my family responsibilities.
My boyfriend is a great guy, but he puts me under a lot of stress because he always wants me to spend more social time with him. We get along great whenever we are out spending time together, but I often have a gnawing feeling in the back of my mind that I’m falling behind in other areas of my life.
I feel like a hamster on a wheel that is running and running, but never getting anywhere. Do you have any suggestions on what I might be able to do about this?
— Never Enough Time, Via Email
Dear Never Enough Time: Your situation sounds quite familiar. We’ve received many letters from people of all ages who are constantly concerned about not having enough time to complete everything they would like to do within a day, a week or even a month.
There are many good books and websites available to read on the topic of time management, but there is one concept in particular I have always found to be quite valuable. We all know about setting priorities, but I feel it is equally important to set posteriorities — which is a fancy way of naming and identifying commitments or actions that don’t offer important long-term value to an individual.
Think of posteriorities as the things we should all cut back on, cut out entirely or even say no to from time to time. Go through your priorities and weed out anything else that could be eating up your valuable time. It’s hard to cut out or cut back on certain activities, but this is essential to remaining in balance, as everyone only has 24 hours per day to work with.
I’m not saying to cut out all your time spent with your boyfriend, but perhaps see if you can spend less total time together but spend that time the best the two of you can in terms of normal guidelines you’ve mutually established (quality over quantity). And do the very same in each other area of your life. Seek to spend less time per activity overall but garner the most value from that time.
I’ll grant you that this concept is difficult to successfully put into practice, but it’s well worth the reward if you can take regular, meaningful steps toward it. Not only will you feel less stressed by regaining control of your personal schedule, but you’ll also likely find that your decision-making skills will markedly improve as well, and this will help you tremendously in many aspects of your life.