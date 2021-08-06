Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 12 years old and for a year now, I have been so scared every day that my mom, dad, brother or sister is going to get COVID-19 and die.
So many people in our country and around the world have died already. This pandemic seems to still be out of control around the world and in the United States. Is there anything I can do to not worry so much about all of this? It’s like a dark cloud hangs over my family and me all day, every day.
— Worried about my family, via email
Dear Worried About My Family: You are experiencing feelings that a lot of people are feeling and have felt for some time now. It’s normal as a human being to feel anxious about disease and issues that are seemingly out of our personal control. Humans like — and in fact crave — normalcy. COVID has driven the citizens of the world far from the normal lives they used to live.
I suggest you speak to your local health care professional and take care not to be drawn into watching and listening to news stories about the pandemic on a daily basis. Yes, we all need good information about how to protect ourselves, but focusing on the negatives 24 hours a day is not good for any individual’s mental health.
Engage in things you enjoy with your family: going outside, taking a walk together, going to a park, fishing or hiking. As time goes by, your worries about COVID will hopefully recede to a more manageable level. It’s good to be safe and cautious, but it’s also good to go on living your life in the best way that you can with your family while taking proper
precautions.