I’m a 16-year-old girl who needs to lose about 20 pounds. My older brother is a great athlete, and he’s perfectly fit and in great shape. He runs 3 miles a day, and he recently told me that I should start out by running a mile a day and then gradually build myself up to longer runs from there.
Well, I went out and tried to run three different times, and each time I could only run for a minute or two before I got extremely tired and frustrated. Each time, I had to stop, turn around and walk home in shame and humiliation. Now I’m afraid to try anymore since I already know I can’t run even a half-mile, much less any more. I don’t want to tell my brother about this, and I don’t know what to do.
I’d like to exercise, but I feel really stuck at the moment. Do you have any suggestions on how I can figure out a way to run a mile soon?
Dear Want To Get Going: I do have a suggestion for you. At this early first stage, don’t worry about running at all. Instead, try walking as briskly as you can, as far as you can, within reason. Start out planning to do a five- or 10-minute brisk walk and see how it goes.
See if you can build up your endurance gradually by walking briskly wearing loose-fitting clothes and comfortable shoes.
You might be pleased to hear brisk walking can give you the same type of basic aerobic benefits that jogging does. These benefits take a little longer to reveal themselves, but they will definitely be there, so plan now to stick with it.
Walking briskly can help you burn roughly 300 calories per hour, tone your muscles and help you build overall endurance. The toning will really help you, as you’ll gradually tone your legs, hips and backside. Also, walking is much safer than jogging, so this is another good benefit for you. So, plan now to get started tomorrow, and plan to stick with a brisk walking program so that you’ll be able to see the results over time.
Start out slowly and seek to add a few minutes of time every three or four walks, and within a few weeks I trust your self-esteem and confidence will rise accordingly. Try to get in a brisk walk every day, or at least five times a week, if at all possible.
Then, once you’ve mastered the brisk walking scenario, you can consider adding some light jogging to the mix, and you’ll gradually build up endurance in that manner as well.