Dear Dr. Wallace:
My family often watches TV together, and since I’m the only girl, I sometimes find the commercials so embarrassing!
Feminine hygiene companies are now advertising on regular television, talking about a woman’s period. My younger brothers don’t understand what pads are or why commercials show blue liquid being poured on them, so they ask my mom. Then, she has to try and explain it very carefully or just change the channel to distract them. How can I let these companies know how embarrassed I am?
— Embarrassed Teen Girl, via email
Dear Embarrassed Teen Girl: Indeed, our modern world readily puts many topics into the limelight that used to be considered sensitive and more private. It’s just a fact of life these days.
The key is for your mother and/or you to think in advance how you wish to explain this to your younger brothers. I suggest doing so in a casual, low-key way that does not cause them to sensationalize the situation.
I’m sure your brothers see commercials for diapers for babies, and they likely don’t bat an eye over that, even though the subject matter of the functional use of diapers is, of course, sensitive and private. Seek to achieve the same balance in explaining feminine hygiene products casually. To ignore or hide from their questions will only heighten their interest in the topic, and this will be counterproductive to what you seek to accomplish.
Feminine hygiene product companies are still going to advertise on television — and due to the intimate nature of the product it is, indeed, a tricky challenge — but they have the right to promote their products just as any other company would promote their own items.