Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a 15-year-old girl, and my very best friend is another girl who is the same age and is in many of my same classes in high school.
Recently she went out on two dates with a really cute 16-year-old guy, and these two dates were spread out over about four weeks.
She talks about him occasionally, but it’s not like she’s obsessed with him or anything as far as I can tell. At lunchtime we look around and talk about what other boys at our school look cute, and who we might like to go out with someday.
Two days ago, I was really surprised to get a call from the same guy late one afternoon, and he actually asked me out on a date for the next day! I was really surprised, and so the first thing I told him was that I thought he was dating my best friend. He proceeded to tell me that he wasn’t going steady with her, and he hadn’t made any promises along those lines. That does seem to match up with what she has told me over the past few weeks.
Anyhow, since I was so caught off guard, I told him I needed time to think about it. So now I’m using this “thinking time” to ask you for your advice. What do you think I should do?
— Surprised He Asked Me Out, via email
Dear Surprised He Asked Me Out: I suggest you approach your friend and tell her honestly and completely what happened. Let her know he initiated the call, and that you mentioned you thought he was going out with her.
Tell her exactly what he said about not going steady, and then ask her what she thinks you should do. She may encourage you to go out with him, or she might react in a territorial way and ask you not to.
I suggest that you ask her for two reasons. And yes, you don’t technically need her permission to move forward with your own social life, but since she’s your best friend, you’ll be honoring and protecting that friendship by being fully open and honest with her.
Let’s play out the two possible results. If she tells you to go ahead and go out with him (in a sincere way), then you have the green light to move forward with her blessing and your friendship remains intact.
If she prefers that you don’t go out with him, then it’s likely best to hold off on dating this boy for now. If your friend and this boy become truly steady at some point, then you can be happy for both of them.