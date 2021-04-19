Dear Dr. Wallace:
I just turned 13, and I’m so excited, because my mom said years ago that I could start wearing makeup when I became a teenager!
The tricky thing for me is that I don’t have an older sister, and my mom doesn’t really wear much makeup, so I don’t know how to put it on or what kind would be best for my face and my skin type.
I asked one of my friends, and she said we can go to a famous store at our local mall and she will help me to buy some makeup that could be good for me.
But I have a big new problem! Now, my mom says that she doesn’t have any money for me to buy any makeup. I have some birthday money saved up that I received from my grandmother, and so I want to spend some of it for my first batch of makeup. Do you think this is a reasonable use of my birthday gift money?
— Excited to Get Makeup, via email
Dear Excited To Get Makeup: If you have some birthday money, it’s yours to spend however you would like, but remember that it will only go so far.
Furthermore, I always suggest to teens that they should get a savings account at a local bank once they turn 13 to 16 years old (depending on the individual and the family) and that they should make a habit of saving 25% to 50% of all money received or earned. This helps to teach a young person the value of money and to note just how hard it is to save up money for a rainy day or for a special cause, such as college, that may be important in the future.
So, if you want to buy some makeup, by all means do so, but spend your money wisely and do your best to get good value for your money. I
f you like the makeup look but you start to run out of money, perhaps you can do some local babysitting, if your mother agrees.
Remember to save 25% to 50% of your earnings, as well. You’ll feel a sense of pride and responsibility as you see your bank account start to grow.