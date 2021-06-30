Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 19 and my guy is 20. We have been together as boyfriend and girlfriend for over a year, and I want to get married very soon; in fact, the sooner the better would suit me. My boyfriend and I love each other very much. There is no doubt about this.
My parents like him, but they don’t feel that we have known each other long enough. They want us to wait another full year. How long do you think a couple should know each other before getting married? If you yourself are married, how long did you and your wife date before tying the knot?
— Ready to Become a Wife, via email
Dear Ready To Become A Wife: I can’t tell you how long you and your boyfriend should know each other before you decide to marry, as each couple should follow their own emotional and practical timeline.
A marriage should take place whenever you and your boyfriend mutually decide to become husband and wife.
Make sure that you are financially independent; that will increase your odds of happiness during your early years of marriage. My wife and I met in college and married after graduation. My wife and I believe now that we made the right choice because we have happily enjoyed being husband and wife for a very long time.