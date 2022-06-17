Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a girl who just turned 15. I live with my mom and my little brother. He’s only 11 but he’s a good kid, so we all get along fine at home. My mother works two different jobs so that we have enough money to pay for our rent, food and clothes. My mom is my hero!
However, because we were always so busy when I was growing up, I never found time to learn how to swim. Now that I’m 15, a lot of my friends want to invite me to a trip to a lake with their family this summer. My first invitation is going to be right around the end of July for a long weekend. I understand they go out on the lake sometimes in a boat, and then they swim a little when it gets too hot. So now I’m afraid to accept any of these invitations since I’m so embarrassed that I don’t know how to swim. I’m afraid that the other kids will laugh at me.
My mom doesn’t want me to go out on a boat because she’s afraid I’ll drown if I go into the water. What can I do about this? I feel ashamed, but I don’t want to miss out on the opportunities to hang out with my friends.
— Nonswimmer,
via email
Dear Nonswimmer: Get busy looking around your town right away! At your age you absolutely can learn to swim pretty quickly. All it takes is a willing attitude on your part and a qualified swim instructor to help you.
See if there are any junior swim programs at a local community pool or even a junior college. You can also ask a trusted teacher to keep your situation confidential but to help direct you to a place you can learn quickly and correctly. It’s now nearly the middle of June, so get started right away. You should be ready for late July if you can start soon!
In any case, keep your mother fully apprised of your idea and get her permission in advance before you start any swimming lessons. Humans are natural swimmers, and the sooner one starts the easier this skill is mastered. Fortunately for you, the age of 15 is still quite young in the big picture, so I have every confidence in you to soon become a successful, confident swimmer.