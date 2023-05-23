Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’ve come up with a new idea for a product that has impressed all of my friends and even my teachers. I’m a senior in high school and I have a little bit of savings, but not nearly enough to launch my entrepreneurial idea.
Dear Dr. Wallace:
I've come up with a new idea for a product that has impressed all of my friends and even my teachers. I'm a senior in high school and I have a little bit of savings, but not nearly enough to launch my entrepreneurial idea.
I can of course keep this idea in my back pocket for a few years, go off to college and see if I can secure a good job upon graduation from a good university that would then allow me to raise some funds to launch my idea in my spare time.
Or, as I’d like to move ahead sooner than that, should I ask my parents to invest in my idea? My parents are homeowners and are definitely comfortable, but they are not opulently wealthy. I’ve debated the pros and cons of involving my parents, and surprisingly, I’ve come up with concerns that gave me pause and also reasons to sidestep this path for various reasons.
But despite this, the positives do outweigh the negatives according to a list that I made and debated with myself over several days.
What do you think about this? Should I reveal my idea to my parents and solicit their help, especially their financial help at this time?
— Budding Entrepreneur, via email
Dear Budding Entrepreneur: I would advise you to approach your parents for several reasons. First of all, they love you, are rooting for you and want to see you become successful in your life. So, even before exploring any financial involvement, share your idea with your parents and encourage their feedback.
From there, the discussion should gradually and eventually get around to what she will need in order to bring your idea to fruition, at least in an initial phase. If you plan to create a tangible, physical product, you’ll likely need to build a prototype first. A prototype is a rough sample of the type of product you’re trying to create. It may not be a finished product, or made of the precise materials that will ultimately be needed, but it should be a scale model that provides a rough appearance and a starting point for future versions as well.
Depending upon your product and its potential viability, your parents can either opt to help you themselves or seek out other parties who may wish to invest in your idea or provide juicy capital. And if for any reason they do not feel your product is viable, you should listen to their comments and concerns and test them yourself to be sure the entire idea is well thought-out.
I always root for young entrepreneurs who have a vision to create something new and useful in this world! Although I don’t know you or what product you are attempting to create, I’m certainly wishing for you to be successful in this venture, or a future venture of your choosing at some other point in your life. Young people like you who have a desire to become an entrepreneur usually have several different ideas or opportunities to consider and potentially pursue over their lifetime. Stay creative, work hard, and I trust you’ll find some interesting opportunities to pursue in your future, perhaps even this very first one.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
