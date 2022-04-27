Dear Dr. Wallace,
I’m 17 and just found out that I am pregnant. People have always considered me to be an overly responsible goody-two-shoes, and so I finally decided to take some risks in my life and have some fun during my senior year of high school. I guess I must have terrible luck because this is what happened as a result of the couple of times I decided to finally “cut loose.”
Now I’m finding myself incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about this situation. I don’t know how to tell anyone, as this is so unlike me, and I’ve already been accepted into an Ivy League college that I’m supposed to start at in the fall.
I’m in shock, and I don’t know how to handle this major curveball that life has thrown at me, or to be more accurate, that I have thrown to myself. What am I supposed to do now?
— In Really Hot Water Now,
via email
Dear In Really Hot Water Now: I suggest that you go to the people in your life that you trust the most and sit down and discuss this with them as a starting point. For many young ladies your age this might be parents, but for some, it may be a trusted aunt, grandmother or close family friend.
Know that there are options and resources available to you. You have a lot to think about and many important life decisions to make. At this point, don’t look back; rather, look forward and gather as many facts and as much intelligence about your options as you can.
There are professional organizations that can and will be happy to assist and counsel you. Your medical professional might be a person you’d benefit from speaking in depth with as well.
Only you know how you feel right now, but my advice is start building a network of advisers around you immediately. Your situation is not unique; many young ladies go through it and although this was not part of your original plan, you can take comfort in knowing that others before you have made good, even if difficult, decisions and taken control of their lives in various ways that they felt was best for their own unique situation.
Don’t deal with this alone for another single day. Think long and hard about who you’d like to approach first, and then take the steps necessary to begin this journey, hopefully with compassionate guidance that will put your best interests first. In the end, you’ll make a huge decision, but know that you won’t go into it alone.