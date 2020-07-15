Dear Dr Wallace:
I’m 16 and a half, a good student and a fine young lady. My boyfriend and I have been together for five months now. We met at church, and we both feel that we are made for each other, especially because we’ve gotten along great right from our very first meeting. I like him very much.
My life is much happier and brighter since we met, but I’ve got a weird situation now at home. I’m allowed to have a boyfriend, and we can be together at my house, but we are not allowed to go out on a date! My boyfriend is 17 and has his own car, but I’m not allowed to ride in it under any circumstances. What’s strange is that my parents know him well by now, and they like him a lot. My dad has even said that my guy is “a fine young man.”
I’ve tried to get my parents to be reasonable and allow us to go get something to eat in his car during the daytime on the weekend. My parents said their answer was yes — as long as they were riding in the car with me! Wow, this defeats the whole purpose of spending some time with my guy. Do you think I should be able to go for a daytime date in my boyfriend’s car?
— Happy Girl Who Wants To Date, Via Email
Dear Happy Girl Who Wants To Date: You will be pleased to hear that I’m on your side on this issue. A 16-year-old who is a good student and trustworthy daughter and permitted to have a boyfriend should be allowed to spend time with him occasionally without parental supervision — especially if her parents have met and approved of the young man in advance.
I’m not sure if it will make any difference, but feel free to use your question and my reply as another perspective for your parents to consider.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m 16 years old; I am 5-foot-3 and weigh 104 pounds. My mom is 37 years old; she is 5-foot-4 and weighs 108 pounds (at least, that’s what her driver’s license says).
Last night, my mom gave me a pair of size 6 jeans and said that they were too big for her but would probably fit me really well. When I told her that I am smaller than she is, she laughed and said, “No, you’re not.” I didn’t want to argue with her, so I didn’t continue the conversation in the direction it was going. I just said thanks and took them and changed the subject so she wouldn’t notice I was right and she was wrong.
Now I’m thinking that maybe I look bigger to other people than I think I look in the mirror. Since I’m only 16 and just about as big as my mom, does this mean I’m overweight for my age? I really have never thought about this before, but now I’m kind of paranoid that I’ll grow to be way taller and way heavier than my mom. Am I already overweight?
— Worried Girl,
via email
Dear Worried Girl: You are not overweight, and at your age, your statistics sound very normal. Continue to eat properly, exercise and get plenty of sleep, and your weight will not become a problem at all.
Oh, and be sure to actually try on the jeans your mother gave to you.
If they fit, you have a new pair to wear. If they are too big, make sure your mom sees them on you.