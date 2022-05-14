Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 24 and just found out that my new stepmom is pregnant. I feel really weird about my dad having a child with this woman that he literally just married a few months ago, and I feel especially weird that I’m going to have a stepsibling who is going to be so much younger than I am.
My relationship with my new stepmom is already a bit strained, and even though I’ve been making a concerted effort to try to smooth things out between us, I feel like this news is now just too much for me to take on top of everything else.
I don’t want to be estranged from my stepsibling when he or she is born, but I also don’t want anything to do with my dad’s “new life” that he’s decided to create with my stepmom. How do I manage this situation and the many emotions that come along with it?
— Ready To “Step” Out, via email
Dear Ready To “Step” Out: Take a step back for now instead of making a final decision. It sounds to me that you need a break from all of the changes and drama that are floating around your father’s current life.
Be as diplomatic as you can but become a bit scarcer. You’ll likely benefit from the breathing room and a planned cooling-off period for yourself. Focus on your life and what’s in front of you.
Always remember that things change, people sometimes change, and that life is unpredictable. When it comes to families, my advice is often “never say never,” but I am a big advocate of breathing room.
So, be polite, stay in touch on the fringes and let this situation play out. You’ll meet your new brother or sister someday and you might feel differently looking into those little innocent eyes. This child will be your relative and it’s impossible now to predict how it will all go.
Keep your options open, your integrity intact and yet get some alone time from your father’s family as needed. Over time this situation will resolve itself so don’t feel the need to make a final decision right now.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m 16 and this week I have my first job interview. I am really nervous. I am interviewing for a job at a small restaurant right by my house. I think it would be a good fit for me because I am very personable and like fast-paced environments.
I first need to get the job, though. I am not sure what to expect in the interview and what I should have prepared beforehand. Do I need to have a resume? How much should I ask to be paid? How many hours should I ask to work per week? I feel really unprepared for the interview. What should I do between now and then?
— New To the Workforce, via email
Dear New To The Workforce: Although it’s easy for me to say, my advice is to be polite, smile and look at the job interview as you would a conversation with one of your friend’s parents.
This means to be your normal self while also being respectful, serious and friendly. The good news is that this restaurant likely needs you more than you need the job! Given today’s economy many businesses are having trouble filling openings.
As to your pay rate, the business will have a standard starting rate they offer, and they will tell you this. There might be an initial “probation” period after which your pay rate may rise once they realize you’re a quality worker who shows up on time and ready to do the job. Some, but not all businesses have probationary periods.
I don’t think at the age of 16 that you need a resume, but do be prepared to speak about yourself, your school, your family life and so forth. Plan in advance to tell this possible new employer how often you can work and on which days you’ll be available.
In the meantime, before the date of your interview arrives, visit many similar restaurants and watch their operations for 10 minutes or so. Get a feel for what the employees do and why. Also ask any friends and relatives you have about their past or present experience working in this service industry. I trust you’ll fit right in and that your chances of landing this job or another one just like it are quite high if you keep pursuing the opportunities. Good luck!