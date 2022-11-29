How can I not be judged for my past behavior? I used to do drugs, steal things and get into a lot of trouble, but I don’t do any of those things anymore. I was a pretty bad kid at the age of 13 and 14, but after some counseling and guidance I have turned a page in my life. I’m now 17 and will turn 18 in March, but my current problem is I get ignored and avoided at school. I live in a modest-sized community, and a lot of my classmates and their families know all about my past. It’s not like we live in a town of 500 people or anything like that, but we are not a big metropolitan city either. Our town has about 25,000 residents, so unfortunately for me, there are a lot of people who know my name but don’t really know the real, current version of me.
This also means that a lot of my fellow students still think I do drugs and am out of control because that is what my previous reputation indicated on a regular basis. I’ve grown up, but I can’t seem to outgrow my past.
Do you have any ideas on how I could socialize more and try to get my reputation reset with my classmates?
— Been There and Don’t Ever Want to Go Back, via email
Dear Been There And Don’t Ever Want To Go Back: I suggest you speak to your school’s administration and counselors. Tell them exactly what you’ve told me. Ask them if there are any volunteer programs or opportunities that they know of that might be suitable for you. Better yet, ask them for an introduction to some of the people who run local charities, volunteer programs and even drug counseling and rehabilitation centers.
Your life experience is likely quite valuable to the right individuals who are currently doing what you did when you were younger. Oftentimes, when a younger teenager is struggling or in regular trouble, this teen will actually listen to an older teen who has gone through similar experiences.
