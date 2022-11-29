Dear Dr. Wallace:

How can I not be judged for my past behavior? I used to do drugs, steal things and get into a lot of trouble, but I don’t do any of those things anymore. I was a pretty bad kid at the age of 13 and 14, but after some counseling and guidance I have turned a page in my life. I’m now 17 and will turn 18 in March, but my current problem is I get ignored and avoided at school. I live in a modest-sized community, and a lot of my classmates and their families know all about my past. It’s not like we live in a town of 500 people or anything like that, but we are not a big metropolitan city either. Our town has about 25,000 residents, so unfortunately for me, there are a lot of people who know my name but don’t really know the real, current version of me.

