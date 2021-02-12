Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a girl who is 16, and my parents won’t let me date until I’m 16 1/2. The problem is I met a cute boy, and I really want to go out with him, and I’m too embarrassed to tell him my parents won’t allow me to date. He’s asked me out now twice already, but each time, I just changed the subject and didn’t give him a yes or no answer.
I feel like I’m in a pickle since I need to wait another four months until I hit the “magic” age my parents have chosen. I know I can’t stall this guy forever. He’s going to ask again, and if I never answer him, he’ll think I don’t really like him — but I do! How can I get out of the situation I’m stuck in?
— Can’t Date Yet, via email
Can’t Date Yet: Simply be honest! Tell this boy you can’t go out on dates alone with a boy until you’re 16 1/2 but that you’d be interested in going out with him when that time comes, if he’s still interested.
And remember, time goes by fast, especially for young people. In the meantime, ask your parents if it’s OK for him to come over to your house to watch a movie or play pingpong or a video game. Your parents might allow this since you’d be in their home and they could supervise you both. They would also get the added bonus of being able to spend some time with him so they can get to know his character better as well.
If everyone is up for this, you’ll have a solution.
If you are honest with him and it does not work out, at least you will have handled the situation with integrity, and he’ll know that you would have dated him had you been able to do so.
And at your age, you might cross paths with him again in the future, so honesty is the best policy for you indeed.