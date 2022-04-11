Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a college student who feels unfulfilled in my current major, but because I’m already in my junior year, I feel like it’s perhaps already too late for me to change my major at this point. I don’t want to have to pay for extra semesters of college, and even if I were to change my major, I have no idea what I would change it to yet.
One of my friends is telling me to change my major right away, but another friend is advising me to just keep on my current course. She says I can always apply for various jobs in the future no matter what my major ends up being. She even stated to me that “majors” are overrated and that many people end up finding jobs that vary widely from what their main studies in college were.
At this point, what do you feel I should do about my dilemma? I’ve pretty much completed all of my general education classes and now I’m close to closing out my first year of studies within my “major.” I’m pretty confused because to be honest, I can see the merits of each side of the arguments my friends are making to me.
— Confused Student, via email
Dear Confused Student: You did not specifically mention why you’re feeling “unsatisfied” with your current major, but there’s certainly a reason for your doubts about it. Try to start there and focus on what is likely causing you the current consternation you’re feeling on this subject.
At this point, it does make sense to continue down the path you’re on if you wish to graduate with enough credits by next summer. However, you can take some time this summer to consider taking a class in another subject area that you have personal interest in. You can focus intently on this one class this summer to see how you like a new potential area of interest.
And once you’ve had more time to ponder both your future career path goals and your present financial situation, you’ll be in a position to make a final decision before the fall semester begins.