Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’m a college student who feels unfulfilled in my current major, but because I’m already in my junior year, I feel like it’s perhaps already too late for me to change my major at this point. I don’t want to have to pay for extra semesters of college, and even if I were to change my major, I have no idea what I would change it to yet.

One of my friends is telling me to change my major right away, but another friend is advising me to just keep on my current course. She says I can always apply for various jobs in the future no matter what my major ends up being. She even stated to me that “majors” are overrated and that many people end up finding jobs that vary widely from what their main studies in college were.

At this point, what do you feel I should do about my dilemma? I’ve pretty much completed all of my general education classes and now I’m close to closing out my first year of studies within my “major.” I’m pretty confused because to be honest, I can see the merits of each side of the arguments my friends are making to me.

— Confused Student, via email

Dear Confused Student: You did not specifically mention why you’re feeling “unsatisfied” with your current major, but there’s certainly a reason for your doubts about it. Try to start there and focus on what is likely causing you the current consternation you’re feeling on this subject.

At this point, it does make sense to continue down the path you’re on if you wish to graduate with enough credits by next summer. However, you can take some time this summer to consider taking a class in another subject area that you have personal interest in. You can focus intently on this one class this summer to see how you like a new potential area of interest.

And once you’ve had more time to ponder both your future career path goals and your present financial situation, you’ll be in a position to make a final decision before the fall semester begins.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

County seeking lifeguards to address shortage

It’s the time of year when the Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department is scrambling to find lifeguards, mainly at the beaches.

For some reason, the challenge this season is to find lifeguards for the county swimming pools this season. Normally, the biggest challenge is finding applicants to work on the beaches as lifeguards.

Ideally, the county will hire and train 10 more lifeguards for swimming pools. Training takes a week and the county pays the certification fee, said Jordan Sasser, county recreation program manager.

Training for swimming pool lifeguards is less extensive than for beach lifeguards, who have more equipment involved and a larger territory with changing weather conditions to deal with. Last year, the shortage of lifeguards at pools forced recreation officials to close the deep end of the swimming pool at Neptune Park Fun Zone.

Lifeguards are paid $15.41 an hour this season, which begins May 28. The pool is open six days a week. The hours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays. The pool is closed on Tuesdays.

If a full contingent of lifeguards is hired, they will work about 30 hours a week. If not, they could be asked to work 40 hours or more each week.

Lexie Doke, the department’s program coordinator, said the summer lifeguards, many of whom are students, will have the opportunity spend time with their families during the summer.

“We are very flexible,” Doke said. “These kids have family vacations.”

The one day of the year Doke said everyone is expected to work is July 4, the busiest day of the season.

Jordan said there were improvements over the winter including the resurfacing of the mini-golf course, a re-plaster of the kiddie pool and the main pool expansion joint repair. A pool party shade structure will be installed in coming weeks before the pool opens, he said.

The recreation department will post a list of programs and rental opportunities May 1 on its website. People can also visit the recreation offices in person to sign up for programs or for more information.