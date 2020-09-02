Dear Doctor Wallace:
I’m a 19-year-old woman, and I’m engaged to a wonderful guy. We plan to get married in a few months. I know my fiance loves me very much, because he consistently demonstrates this in big and little ways. He treats me like I want to be treated, so I couldn’t ask for a more compassionate, sweet and honorable guy to be with.
My only concern is that I’m not 100 percent positive that I am deeply in love with him. Still, I’m pretty certain that I’m going to marry this guy. I do love him. In fact, all of my friends and relatives always tell me how lucky I am to have found him and how well they notice he treats me. And all of that is indeed true.
In my past, I’ve dated guys who I knew I loved, but the sad reality is that I was treated like dirt by each one of them, so I eventually wised up and broke those relationships off. Now I have a great guy, but I guess I’m missing the danger and volatility of my past loves. I’m ashamed to feel this way, but it’s true. Here’s my question: Do you think women in my position wind up truly loving the guy they married, even if they were not totally sure on their wedding day?
— Not 100 percent Yet,
via email
Dear NOT 100 percent Yet: It sounds like you’re making the right decision, based on what I can gather from your letter. Yes, I do believe you and most people can learn to love someone who has a good heart and who truly loves you — just as you can fall out of love with someone who at first sweeps you off of your feet. The key is working on your relationship to be honest, open and caring.
Love can be fickle, flickering and, at times, foolish and emotional. That seems to be the kind of love you have felt in the past — for guys who treated you “like dirt.” No one deserves that. I applaud you for choosing to break away from that pattern of your earlier life and to now consider taking a vow to love a decent, caring man. However, this decision must be one that you find yourself at peace with. If you need a bit more time than a few months, by all means, request this time from your fiance, as it sounds like he would be understanding and give you the space you need to be sure.
There is another kind of love, one that is stable, deep and long-lasting. This type of love almost always grows and strengthens over time. It may be that you are on this particular path in your situation, so I wish this kind of love for you and your fiance, and based on your heartfelt letter, I’m confident that you two have an excellent opportunity to attain it.