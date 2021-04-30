Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a teenager, and I can already say that I’ve tried alcohol and a few recreational drugs with a few of my closest friends. But you’ll be happy to hear that I’m not doing alcohol or drugs now at all.
The reason for this is that I got into a car accident after I did some drugs, and I made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t do any mind-altering substance of any kind anymore. And from that day to this day, I haven’t.
The problem is my dad doesn’t believe me! He always accuses me of being drunk or on drugs, and I’m truly not. My dad threatens to take me to get tested for drugs or alcohol, but then he always changes his mind and doesn’t do it. It seems like he wants to berate me with threats, but then he always cools off and does not follow through.
I just want my dad to believe me that I’m not doing drugs or drinking alcohol. And believe it or not, even though many of my friends smoke marijuana, I won’t even take one puff of that either. I just have a really deep desire to stay in control of my mind and body at all times.
How can I get my dad to believe me without arguing with him? He’s a pretty good dad on all other issues, with the exception of this one. — Learned From My Mistake, via email
LEARNED FROM MY MISTAKE: It’s going to take time to rebuild your father’s trust for sure, but you’re well on your way. My suggestion is to be proactive with your sobriety. By that I mean you should engage your father whenever you see him and sit down right next to him, close enough so he can see your eyes clearly and close enough so that he’ll know you don’t have alcohol on your breath.
Also tell him what you’ve told me here! Tell him all about your deep desire to always be in control of your body and mind.
Finally, show him your letter here, especially how you signed it.