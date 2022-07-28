Dear Dr. Wallace:

My girlfriend of five years is a self-proclaimed feminist and is extremely outspoken on issues pertaining to women’s rights and equality. She’s passionate about fashion design and recently started her own grassroots clothing brand, and I have always been impressed by her creativity and artistic expressions. The problem, however, is that my girlfriend just recently started a lingerie line for her clothing brand, and to promote this line, she has been posting photos of herself on social media modeling in this lingerie.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

The added parking at Gould’s Inlet has helped turn the once sparsely visited area into a destination for those wanting to watch the sunrise. In the winter, when the sun rises farther north, it’s a much better point to watch than beaches closer to the village where the sun comes up over trees…