My girlfriend of five years is a self-proclaimed feminist and is extremely outspoken on issues pertaining to women’s rights and equality. She’s passionate about fashion design and recently started her own grassroots clothing brand, and I have always been impressed by her creativity and artistic expressions. The problem, however, is that my girlfriend just recently started a lingerie line for her clothing brand, and to promote this line, she has been posting photos of herself on social media modeling in this lingerie.
As much as she tells me how “confident” and “sexy” posting photos in those clothes makes her feel, I can’t help but think that she’s crossing into promiscuous territory by modeling the clothes herself, especially the specific ways the photos seem to depict her.
Of course, I don’t want her to feel like I’m controlling her and dictating to her what she can and cannot do, but I really don’t like that other guys can see pictures of her in extremely revealing clothing just by going onto her clothing line’s social media page. We each have a wide circle of friends and colleagues, so these images are sure to stir up many “spicy” conversations that I’d prefer not to be having, if you can understand where I’m coming from.
I’ve brought this up to my girlfriend multiple times before, but every time I talk to her about it, she gets extremely upset and tells me that she will not tolerate a relationship in which her partner gets to call the shots on what she can and cannot do with her own body. I am not trying to suffocate her independent spirit, and I have no problem with her modeling the majority of the clothes that she sells, but the lingerie feels different to me for some reason. Lingerie signifies intimacy, and I don’t want other people seeing the intimate side of her that only I should be able to appreciate as her boyfriend.
Is this so wrong? Am I truly “supporting the patriarchy” by thinking this way like my girlfriend constantly claims I am?
— Not Thrilled About It, via email
Dear Not Thrilled About It: Let’s start by noting that lingerie modeling has existed for many decades across every clothing line that has offered that genre of garment. And both men and women of all shapes and sizes have modeled these garments over the years. You’ve seen the advertisements yourself, no doubt, over the years.
Therefore, it’s not a big deal that she has opted to model them herself as opposed to hiring a model to do the photo shoots instead. The only caveat I’d offer here is that your letter mentioned that you were not happy with the way she was modeling the items, but you did not go into any detail about this. Could it be that it’s simply your discomfort with the overall idea that caused you to mention her specific way of modeling versus the “norm” for these items?
