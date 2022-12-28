Dear Dr. Wallace:

I have a real problem with one of my teachers at our high school. I feel he shows favoritism toward certain students, and I feel that I’m not getting the grade I deserve because I’m basically quiet and don’t say much in class. But even though I don’t say much, I don’t get into any trouble either. I always have my homework assignments completed on time, and I do quite well on all of our tests and quizzes in this class.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section