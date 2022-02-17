Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a girl who is presently a junior in high school, and the boyfriend I dated for over a year is currently off at college out of state. He’s about 1,000 miles away from our hometown here in the middle of America.
When he went off to college, he told me that we would always be together in spirit, and he even encouraged me to attend the same college he’s currently at once I graduate high school in a year and a half.
But now that he’s out of town, he’s been out of touch with me quite a bit. He doesn’t return my telephone calls or text messages very promptly at all, and it seems like he’s extremely busy with his new college life. I feel so alone as I have not dated any other guys this entire school year. Now I’m wondering if this might be a mistake on my part. Do you feel I should wait another year and a half or so and try to attend the same college my high school sweetheart is now attending?
— Feeling abandoned,
via email
Dear Feeling Abandoned: I feel it’s unrealistic to think that he would not be dating any girls in his new college town; therefore, I suggest you do the same in your hometown. There’s no reason why each of you cannot date during the next year and a half and then evaluate where your lives are at any given point during this process.
Your letter did not mention whether he comes back to your hometown in the summertime, and if by chance he does, I would suggest that the two of you meet for lunch as soon as he’s in town to have an open discussion about your current status, your past relationship and any future prospects the two of you might wish to consider someday.
In the end, however, I advise you to absolutely enjoy your social life during your last year plus of high school, including dating a few guys you enjoy hanging out with. If you and your former high school boyfriend are meant to be together, there’s still plenty of time in each of your futures for that to happen, no matter who the two of you date in the meantime while you are so far apart from each other geographically.