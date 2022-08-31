I’m 18 and really want to move out of my family home but am unsure how to best do this. Over the past few months, I have made the decision that I want to move out and become more independent. I am going to a local college and am working regularly and think that the next best step for me in adulthood is to move out of my parents’ house and into a place of my own.
I am really unsure of where to start, though, and how to tell my parents that this is what I want. I don’t want them to be offended and hurt by this decision I have made. How do I tell them and ask for their support in it?
— Interested in Being on My Own, via email
Dear Interested In Being On My Own: Moving out of a family home has always been a huge step for young adults, especially those who are 18 and just finding their footing as new adults in the world.
Never before in my opinion has this challenge been more difficult! The world moves at a fast pace these days, and decisions and changes fluctuate and occur much more rapidly than ever before.
There are many things to consider before moving out, starting with how to support yourself. Apartments, or even rooms, to rent are quite expensive these days. You’ll likely need a roommate or two in order to make ends meet. And the reliability and character of these roommates is essential to the stability that you’ll be seeking in living on your own.
Your current job and income are essential, too! If you were to lose your job and become unemployed even for a few weeks, this could jeopardize your ability to meet your financial obligations. You also need to figure out how to be sure to have enough time to study for your college classes, plus be able to work enough hours to earn what you need to pay for your monthly expenses.
I suggest that you keep the door open with your parents, in any event. You might need to use them as a backup in case your plans hit some snags along the way. Accordingly, I suggest that you sit down with your parents and have an open discussion about your idea here. Listen to what they say and hear them out completely. They may bring up points that you had not thought about fully.
At some point in your life, you will indeed live on your own. For some, the correct age is 18, and it may be a bit later than that for others. The key is to plan ahead, stay in harmony with your family and stay true to yourself and your life goals. I’d caution you to not feel as though you need to move out right away just to check a box or validate your adulthood. Planning ahead, following a good game plan and making decisions carefully and in harmony with those you care about are hallmarks of successful, responsible adults. Based upon your letter, I feel you fit into that category, so take your time and work your plan carefully, even if it means accepting a slightly longer time frame for your independence if there are good reasons to do so.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.