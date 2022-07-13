Dear Dr. Wallace:
I forgot my girlfriend’s birthday last week and now she won’t talk to me! We’ve been together for three years, and each year that we’ve been together she would come up with plans a couple months in advance of her birthday because she’s always known exactly what she wanted to do to celebrate it. In fact, she’s kind of elevated these celebrations to an art form these past two years.
This year, however, she didn’t mention anything or plan anything, and in fact she never even mentioned that her birthday was approaching at all!
So, the main reason I forgot to think about it was because it was never mentioned in our regular conversations and then unfortunately it totally slipped my mind. I know that I shouldn’t have relied on her or her family to remind me that her birthday was coming up, but this year has been extremely busy for both of us, and so I got lost in my chaotic schedule and screwed everything up.
My girlfriend is furious and threatening to end our relationship now. She’s not accepting any of my apologies, and I honestly don’t blame her in a way because I’m extremely mad and upset with myself as well.
I just don’t know what else I can possibly do to rectify things, and I’m wondering if there is any way to salvage our relationship after I’ve made such a foolish and neglectful mistake. I know I’m in the proverbial “doghouse” with her now, but I’m afraid she might have permanently dropped our relationship off “at the pound.”
— An Absent-Minded Boyfriend, via Email
Dear An Absent-Minded Boyfriend: You should quickly do something in an effort to make things up to her, but at the same time you are human, and you made a mistake. We all make mistakes, although some are larger than others.
Plan something nice for her, perhaps an outing to a place you know she’ll enjoy. Get her a few gifts as you normally would and get a card as well. Inside the card, include a folded, handwritten letter of apology and include in that letter how much you love and care for her. Remind her of the reasons you both entered your relationship and tell her that although you made a mistake, this mistake was inadvertent and was not intended to upset her, even though it obviously has. Mention the outing in your letter as well.
If she still won’t speak to you, then you should deliver your card and letter to one of her close friends or family members to give it to her. Time is of the essence here, so do this right away.
Your letter did not mention your age or hers, but three years together tells me that you’re both mature enough at this point in your lives to work through this if each party is willing to do so. Explain to her friends (or parents) that you made an honest but foolish mistake, and your card and letter are designed to address this and communicate your contrition to her.