Dear Dr. Wallace:
I feel stressed all the time because I never seem to be able to keep up with my school homework, my job and my social life!
I’m a freshman in college and just turned 19 years old, and I’m finding that the college homework is far more in depth than it was back in my good old high school days.
What can I do? I’d clone myself if I could! Then I’d have one mind to dedicate to schoolwork and the other to hold down a job, plus enjoy a full social life!
Do you have any suggestions that might help me out?
— Need More Time, via email
Dear Need More Time: You’re learning that there are only 24 hours in a day and that you must prioritize your time if you want to keep your grades up.
I suggest that you take out a blank sheet of paper and try to write down every single block of time that you use up during the day. Study that page carefully and see if any answers jump off the page for you.
If not, I suggest that you cut back on the lower-value portions of your social life. By this I mean spend less time reading and posting items on social media, and keep your telephone calls short and to the point.
This will then allow you to have quality social time to spend on face-to-face meetings with the most important people in your life.
Do this and you will quickly gain back big chunks of time each day that you can apply to your study time — if you’re willing to set your priorities and stick to them.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
