Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m in college, and my boyfriend and I have been invited to a nice holiday party this coming weekend. I am actually the person that the hosts know, and my boyfriend would be my “plus-one” and would attend as my date.
I know these friends pretty well, but they are by no means really close friends, so in a case like this I’d enjoy going but would only stay for a few hours, behave myself and then thank the hosts profusely before leaving a bit early. I’ve always felt comfortable with this strategy because it allows me to get to know people a bit better on a different level. I keep things short and sweet so that hopefully I’m well positioned for future social opportunities with a wider circle of friends and acquaintances.
This is where my boyfriend fits in, or shall I say, perhaps will not fit in so well. I’ve been with him for about six months, and so far I’ve noticed that he tends to drink a bit much at parties, and he becomes a bit too loud and boisterous for my comfort level. And worst of all, he never likes to leave a party early!
All of these factors have me worried enough to consider skipping this party entirely for these reasons. What do you think now that you know a bit more about my situation?
— Hesitant to Attend This Party, via email
Dear Hesitant To Attend This Party: I feel that you may want to at least consider reassessing your priorities. You have a style and methodology that clashes directly with your boyfriend’s usual behavior at public gatherings.
You may prioritize your friends and your social circle opportunities more than you prioritize your boyfriend, for example. And if you truly feel the other way around, you’ll have to admit to yourself that you may be facing a possible lifetime of uncomfortable parties together or several skipped events to avoid bringing him along with you. Either way, it’s certainly something to think deeply and carefully about. Happy holidays!
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
