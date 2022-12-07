Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’ve been hiding a secret from you and from many other people as well. Over the years, I’ve read some of your columns on the topic of bulimia, but I never found the strength to write to you about my situation before.
I’m a good student in school, and I have good comprehension, so it should come as no surprise to you to know that I have done extensive reading about bulimia on the internet. You would think that since I know what is going on and how harmful it is to my body that I would have stepped forward and attempted to address my situation long ago.
Like many other young women, I take pride in my looks and I want to be an appropriate slim weight, so I’ve engaged in these behaviors in order to achieve what I feel is my perfect body image.
Recently, I’m starting to realize that I do indeed have a serious problem, one that I probably can’t take care of by myself. It’s very depressing to think about being trapped in the situation I find myself in.
My usual week includes me eating very sparsely for up to five or six days in a row, and then I’ll gorge myself for the next day or two. I’m very careful when I gorge myself, and I do so out of the view of everyone in my life. It’s my personal shameful secret. I haven’t told anyone about this situation — not my mother nor my best two friends.
I think I’m finally getting brave enough to take some appropriate actions. After all, I have finally broken down and written a letter to you. What do you feel my appropriate next step should be?
— I Know I Need Help, via email
Dear I Know I Need Help: First of all, I commend you for reaching out and realizing that you do indeed need professional assistance with your situation. It is nearly impossible for anyone to break the patterns and cycles that you’ve described by themselves.
The key person you should reach out to is your mother. She no doubt loves you dearly and would do anything to help you in your life. Think of it this way: If you had a bad accident or a quick and ominous infection, she would do everything in her power to get you the appropriate medical attention immediately. Well, your situation also now requires immediate attention, so come clean with her and let her help you receive the professional care and guidance your mind and body require at this time.
There are many medical and mental health professionals who can assist you, and I trust that you may have even noticed a few local ones during your various internet searches on the topic of bulimia. Have your mother make the initial contact, and do all you can to help yourself by remaining proactive from now on. Congratulations on taking this first key step by telling another person about your situation. Now build upon that good decision by sitting down with your mother to enlist her help and guidance as well. Trust me, this is absolutely the right thing to do. Bulimia is nothing to be ignored, as your long-term health and even your life may be in jeopardy if you continue to keep your secret and continue your ongoing behavior.
