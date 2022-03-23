Dear Dr. Wallace:
My younger sister just got engaged, and although I want to be happy for her, I can’t help but feel extremely envious. We are five years apart, and somehow, even though I’m older and have more life experience, she’s had far more success with dating and has already found the guy that she wants to be with forever.
What makes it even more difficult is that he’s really cute too, and I can’t help but wish that I were in her shoes in this facet of life. The fact that I’m the older sibling by five years and her life is going so much better than mine is driving me crazy!
I’m supposed to be her maid of honor, but how in the world can I take on this major role in her wedding when internally I feel so torn up inside?
— Struggling to Honor Her Situation, via email
Dear Struggling To Honor Her Situation: Think about if the roles here were reversed, and by this I’m not referring to your respective ages, but rather the timing of your weddings. You know in your heart that you would want your sister to be happy for you and supportive of you throughout the wedding planning process.
Your day will come, and your sister will be there for you when that happens. Keep your focus on helping her and learn all you can about the process she’s going through. You’ll have the opportunity to temporarily live vicariously through her experience, and this will make your own wedding planning (and wedding day) a better and more organized experience.
Run your own race here and be sure to make good decisions when it comes to your own personal life. Don’t fall into the temptation to rush forward towards getting married yourself only as the means towards an end goal. Everyone develops over different time frames; everyone studies, exercises and interacts with others in their own unique way. Take this situation as an opportunity to look at the overall progress of your life and do an evaluation. Are you working toward the goals that are important to you? How do you rank career goals versus relationship goals? At what point in your life are you interested in starting a family, if at all?
By taking your own personal inventory, you’ll keep your own life focused purely on what matters to you, irrespective of what time frames are unfolding for friends, family members or acquaintances. Think long and hard about your own life goals and then seek to be sure your actions are congruent with what is truly important to you in life.