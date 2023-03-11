Dear Dr. Wallace:

Unfortunately, I must change schools next year! My mother got a huge promotion at her job and my father wants her to take it, even though we must move 1,200 miles away to another state over this upcoming summer. Dad is happy for her and he has no problem with his job, since he works from his home office about 80% of the time and the other 20% he travels to many states for business meetings with his customers.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Brand new lab opens at Fort Frederica

Brand new lab opens at Fort Frederica

The first class of young archaeologists will process their finds at Fort Frederica next week in a brand new lab a few feet from where they dug up and screened artifacts from the 1740s.

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Sandy Colhard’s normally quiet stretch of Albany Street was far from peaceful Tuesday morning as tree care experts from Savannah performed some preventative maintenance on Lover’s Oak.