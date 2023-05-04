I’m a 17-year-old guy who has never been out on a date. I feel I’m normal in every way, but what’s holding me back is the fear of rejection. I’m of normal height and weight and I’m not bad looking even if I don’t look exactly like a male model. My problem is that I get so nervous when I think about asking a girl out that my palms start to sweat, and I quickly talk myself out of even asking.
I’ve actually had a few good friendships and acquaintances they could’ve easily turned into dates, but I was never able to pull the trigger and ask the key question. I’m always waiting for the perfect moment to ask, but it never seems to come along smoothly, and then I worry about asking for a date at an inappropriate time. This cycle seems to repeat over and over for me.
Do you think I will ever get my nerve up enough to ask for a date, or will I simply not date during my high school years and perhaps figure all this out once I’m in college?
— No Dates So Far, via email
Dear No Dates So Far: It’s trite but true to tell you that you will not receive a “yes” answer if you never ask the question. Instead, you’ll continue to witness several potentially good opportunities evaporate due to your lack of speaking up.
I do have an approach to suggest you try. Think now about someone you’d like to date, but not the specific person or two that you really would be thrilled to date right now. Then plan to ask for a date and expect the answer to be “no” so that you can rehearse exactly what you’ll say in response.
You may want to say, “Thanks for considering going out; if things change on your end or the timing is better at a later date, just let me know.”
Now you’re all set to get the experience of asking for a date. And if the girl does say “yes,” then you have not only overcome your hesitation but have also broken your dateless streak!
Either way, simply asking for a date and dealing with whatever reply you receive back is a good thing, and an experience that will help you going forward. Think of it as riding a bicycle. You may wobble a bit at first, but very quickly you’ll get your balance and things will proceed smoothly from there. And after a while it will become both comfortable and routine.
I trust if you can plan to be prepared with what you’ll say that it won’t be long until you receive a yes. And after that happens, you should be in a position in the near future to ask out anyone you wish to, even those girls on your “short list.”
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.