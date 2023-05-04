Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’m a 17-year-old guy who has never been out on a date. I feel I’m normal in every way, but what’s holding me back is the fear of rejection. I’m of normal height and weight and I’m not bad looking even if I don’t look exactly like a male model. My problem is that I get so nervous when I think about asking a girl out that my palms start to sweat, and I quickly talk myself out of even asking.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

