I’m a guy who is now in his second year of college, and I’ve had the same girlfriend for the past two years. She’s one year ahead of me in school and is planning to spend her entire summer next year plus the following semester in Europe at a prestigious university there.
She even plans to graduate from there before returning to the United States to start her career. This means her plans will keep her out of the United States from June 2023 until June 2024. We’ve already had several talks about dealing with a long-term long-distance romantic relationship, even though our separation date is still about nine months away.
However, what’s confusing me is that she thinks we should get used to the idea now by each dating other people platonically over this next school semester. She says we should cut down the frequency of time we spend with each other so that we can wean off each other and not have to go “cold turkey.” Do you think she actually believes this, or is she simply setting me up to break up with me right before she leaves or even a bit ahead of that? At this point, I don’t know what to make of her “logic.”
— One Confused Boyfriend, via email
Dear One Confused Boyfriend: It’s likely impossible to tell at this point solely by her words, so I’d recommend that you focus more on her actions. When the two of you do spend time together, is she as loving and caring as before? Are your conversations still as intimate and do you continue to discuss your long-term future together? Or is she more focused on getting started with other possible connections and then on to her next school year overseas?
I feel being open and honest with her is the best way to go about things from here. If you don’t think the idea of seeing other people is a good one, calmly and directly explain to her why. Tell her that she has introduced the concept and you’ll have the ability to keep it in the back of your mind over the next nine months, but until then you wish to spend as much time as usual with her each week until she departs.
Her reply to this will be enlightening in terms of its content and her tone and body language. You should also ask her to further explain her reasoning on this topic in greater detail and depth. Be prepared to be on your toes and observe her carefully as you discuss this sensitive matter.
