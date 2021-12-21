Dear Dr. Wallace:
My 11-year-old wants to watch “Squid Game” on Netflix. I did not really know much about it even though I had heard about it, so I read the reviews, and then saw just how gory it is! My first reaction is to think it’s not appropriate for him. What do you think?
— Concerned mother, via email
Dear Concerned Mother: I also did not know what this series was about, so I also had to look it up, and it’s indeed quite gory, bloody and violent for a preteen in my humble opinion!
Your question also brings into focus the overall question of parental guidance and limits to what a preteen may be allowed to watch. Setting limits and having advance discussions along these lines is important, and fully explaining why you are making the decision you are making is a huge factor in seeing that your decision is enforced.
However, in today’s streaming and video-centric world, it’s quite hard to enforce your rules 24 hours a day, 7 days a week when your child may be visiting the homes of friends and offered to look at videos that other children have on their cellphones. This is why setting the boundaries and explaining why they are important is the key first step.