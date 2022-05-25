Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 13 years old and can’t seem to put an end to my perfectionism. When working on schoolwork, I often find myself spending hours on assignments, making sure that every last detail is correct. Things become especially difficult when I have to do a reading assignment because I’ll catch myself rereading the same page over and over again until I feel confident that I fully understand it and will remember the material. I feel like I’m learning a lot by doing things this way, but I’m also wasting a lot of time.
My parents tell me that I need to break my perfectionistic tendencies because once I enter high school my coursework will become more challenging and time-consuming, and so I won’t be able to spend hours trying to perfect everything I do. The problem though is that I don’t know how to stop. Not doing things perfectly makes me feel lazy and like a bad person. Is this normal?
— Perfectionist,
via email
Dear Perfectionist: Well, based upon your letter, I know you are indeed not at all lazy nor a bad person whenever you find a stopping point you are unsure of. In fact, you are definitely one of the most diligent students in class, and likely overall at your school.
I suggest that you try to step back from the individual assignments and look at the big picture. Get yourself to think beyond the assignment at hand. Do this deeper thinking when you have time away from your studies. Perhaps do it on a weekend walk or during some light exercise. If you find yourself traveling in a car or bus and have time to decompress, use that time for your big-picture thinking.
When thinking this way, start with the end in mind, not the beginning. By this I mean, why are you studying so hard in the first place? What are your goals? Are you trying to get accepted into a specific university, for example, or are you simply working hard out of personal pride?
Realize that to best achieve your goals, time management will be very important. Read up on time management strategies online and seek to apply these to your studies. Once you realize that the end goals are more important than perfection on each small and often mundane school assignment, your perspective and correlating attitude may be positively impacted.
And if you do feel that you continue to struggle in this way even after considering these suggestions here, by all means consider getting assistance. You can start by speaking to a trusted teacher or counselor as a first step. There are also great professionals available these days to assist those like you who may have compulsive tendencies that can benefit from professional guidance and strategies. Thank you for writing here, and do continue to pursue the resolution to this matter now, since it won’t likely go away until you achieve a paradigm shift via one avenue of another.