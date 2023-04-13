Dear Dr. Wallace:
Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a student in high school and I’ll keep my school name and location anonymous, but I want to share some things I’ve observed recently on our campus.
There are several small packs of kids, mostly but not always boys, who pick on other students. This usually goes on between classes and at lunchtime. It breaks my heart to see a fellow student picked on and bullied for no reason other than that bullied student is quiet, odd, meek or very shy.
The thing that really bothers me is that sometimes I have witnessed with my own eyes a few teachers notice this behavior and literally do nothing! One day a teacher saw a particularly bad episode and she just stared at the situation for 30 seconds, and then, while it was still going on, she turned and walked toward our lunchroom area and left them as they were. She didn’t say anything!
I feel that if teachers won’t intervene when they see bullying going on right in front of their eyes, that this gives those doing the bullying a “green light” to do whatever they want to whoever they want whenever they want to. Is there anything I can do about this?
— Shocked and Appalled, via email
Dear Shocked And Appalled: Yes, there is something you can do about this, and I recommend you act right away. The very next day you’re at school after reading this, I recommend that you go to the administration office and speak to the school principal.
Be bold and tell him exactly what you saw that day and bring up any previous experiences you have also witnessed with your own eyes first. Do not bring up any other situations that you may have heard about from other students since you didn’t witness them yourself. Stick to the ones that you know are factual from your firsthand perspective and tell the principal exactly what you have seen. It’s also fair for you to ask the principal what actions will likely be taken at this point and what the school’s overall policy on bullying is.
You should also mention this to your parents and explain to them everything you’ve seen and that you plan to talk to the school principal. I trust your parents will agree with you regarding this matter, and they may even wish to attend the meeting with you, which is fine if they prefer to do so.
You are doing the right thing to step up and explain to authorities at the school something you know is wrong that needs to be corrected. Your school’s principal and the school district superintendent are the responsible parties here. You and your parents have every right to require them to address the situation quickly, fairly and professionally.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
