Dear Dr. Wallace:
This is going to be my final year of high school. I’m concerned about what college I’ll be able to attend next year. I am constantly thinking and worrying about it, and it seems this has caused me to now always have an upset stomach.
Do you know a good way to deal with my college anxiety, or should I see a professional?
— Uncertain future, via email
Dear Uncertain Future: Anxiety over a big upcoming event in your life is normal and can often be beneficial because it usually increases alertness and pushes you to do your best. Most performers use their anxiety for that extra spark to succeed. A key here, however, is not to feel helpless or in any way controlled by your anxiety. This is easier said than done. But when anxiety lingers, it’s time to act. Here are some recommendations from Mayo Clinic’s Health Letter — one I find very useful for teens and young adults to follow:
Talk about your problem. Tell a friend or family member about your concern. Sharing your burden may lighten your load. Also, acknowledge your limitations.
Do something you enjoy. A pleasant activity, listening to your favorite music or watching a movie. These will help distract your mind and relax you.
Get enough rest. Go to bed early. A good night’s sleep is restorative, and you’ll be better able to cope.
Exercise regularly. Physical exercise relaxes you and helps you to sleep well.
Eat properly. Good nutrition is a buffer against anxiety. Decrease your intake of caffeine, chocolate and alcohol.
Get into the habit of planning your time and schedules in advance.