Dear Dr. Wallace:
I feel that I am a somewhat unique teenager, because I am left-handed in basically everything I do. Yes, I know of a small handful of other students at my school who also are left-handed, but I really haven’t spoken in depth with them about how I feel.
My mom once told me that she read something you said that indicated being left-handed could actually be a benefit to a person, especially a young person like a teenager. And since I’m feeling a bit down today about being odd since I’m not right-handed like everybody else, perhaps you could remind me why I should feel OK about this.
As a lefty, I feel I’m at a constant disadvantage and discriminated against because most people are right-handed. It seems that many things are not set to work well for me; for example, things such as writing in a spiral notebook or using scissors tend to irritate me.
And while we are on this subject, I have a question for you that only a lefty would think of: When I was a young child, should my parents have forced me to do everything with my right hand so that I would have developed that hand as my dominant one? It sure would be easier for me now if I were a righty.
— Awkward Lefty,
via email
Dear Awkward Lefty: This topic is one I receive quite regularly from teens like you who are left-handed. It seems that during youth, most children and young adults like to fit in and have as many traits as possible in common with their peers.
However, there are indeed benefits, so hang in there and hear me out.
First of all, parents cannot successfully force a child to convert to be right-handed, and in fact, I’ve read studies over the years saying it is not a good idea to attempt this at all.
On the bright side, I always like to point out to left-handed teens that a surprisingly high percentage of recent U.S. presidents are left-handed; Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Gerald Ford are few names that you might recognize from recent television programs or your history books.
You might not be aware that you also have your own holiday on Aug. 13, a day established to celebrate International Left-Handers Day.
If you have any interest in sports, it’s a well-known fact to coaches of many sports that left-handed athletes often have an advantage.
In sports like baseball, left-handed batters and pitchers are quite often some of the most successful players.
Left-handed people are often quite creative as well. They tend to adapt to situations and circumstances quickly since they’ve spent a lifetime learning how to adapt to living in a right-handed world.
Finally, you’ll likely recognize a few names on this list of quite successful left-handed celebrities and artists: Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Julia Roberts, Jimi Hendrix, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and David Bowie all are or were very successful left-handed people, so please take note of and celebrate your uniqueness. You’re in very good company!