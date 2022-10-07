I just turned 16 at the beginning of this past summer and my parents finally have allowed me to date, but with some restrictions of course. I have a tight curfew and there are rules about how often I can date per week, where I can go and even how often I need to check in with them when I’m out on a date.
All of this is fine, and I’ve met some nice boys, but I’d say there are none yet that I’m really interested in. I kind of view this first set of guys that I’ve dated so far as friends. And this has got me thinking, because I do have one special male friend I’ve had for eight years now, going back to elementary school.
He’s always been my platonic best friend even though I’m a girl and he’s a boy. We’ve hung out together for years, we play sports together and our families know each other well. We even have often studied together over the years as we moved on to middle school and even high school where the homework became more challenging to complete. So basically, now I’m thinking that I would like to at least go out on one or two dates with my guy friend, just to see how we would do together. I already like him a lot and I trust him completely. He’s fun, funny, handsome and smart too. We always laugh so much about so many things that we talk about.
What do you think? Would I risk losing my best friend if I asked him out on a date? And is it even OK for a girl to ask a boy out on a date? I get really nervous about all of this when I think and consider what might or might not happen if I do move ahead with this idea. But since I already think of the guys I’ve dated so far as just friends, why not date my very best friend?
— Nervous Best Friend, via email
Dear Nervous Best Friend: First, it is absolutely fine for a girl to ask a boy out on a date! Anyone can ask anyone to spend some social time together, so start by putting your mind at ease regarding that concern.
Next, if you wish to spend social time with him that you might consider to be a date, you can try to arrange something — but at the same time, don’t specifically call it a date! Just ask him, for example, if he’d like to go see a movie that you’ve always wanted to see. Or if there is a music performance or sports event one evening that you feel he would enjoy seeing, you could casually ask him to go with you. Of course, you can dress up just as you would when you normally go on a date and at some point, he’ll likely catch on that you’re open to him potentially becoming a bit more than just a platonic best friend. Keeping it casual at first will help calm your nerves over this and make it easier for you to move ahead.
And no matter what happens on a possible dating path, do keep being the great friend to him that you’ve always been. Timing has a lot to do with dating success and the formation of relationships. The age of 16 might be fine now for the two of you, or there could be a future date and time that might work out better. Keep your friendship strong now no matter what, and you’ll have a great friend at the very least as you grow into young adults over the next several years.
