What should I do if a wasp stings me? I’m asking you this because there are two huge wasp nests in the woods just behind our family home. They are high up in the trees, but I do see the wasps flying around our backyard from time to time and they scare me quite a bit. One even buzzed right by my head last weekend!
I do a lot of gardening in our backyard, plus I also mow the back lawn and clean our patio every weekend. I’m usually out there for 45 minutes or so, and this makes me worried I’ll be a target for these little buzzards.
I’m doing my best not to get stung by any wasps, but if it should happen to me one day, what do I need to do?
— Worried About This, via email
Dear Worried About This: First, you can reduce your risk by wearing a cap, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. The less skin you leave exposed, the lower your risk of getting stung. Also avoid wearing bright or pastel colors in your backyard as these attract wasps and bees. Go instead for dark, earth-tone colors or even white clothing.
If you are stung one day, remove any stingers right away. They have venom and it will be released for several seconds after it goes in. I’ve read some experts recommend scraping out the stinger with a credit card, so you might keep one (or an old hotel room key) in your pocket whenever you’re in the yard so that you’re prepared.
Wash the sting site right away with soap and water. Also apply hydrocortisone cream on the sting area to help relieve itching and swelling. Apply ice to the area for further relief in increments of 15 to 20 minutes every hour as needed. Wrap the ice in a towel to keep it from freezing your skin.
If you have a serious allergic reaction such as a deep body rash or problems breathing, you should seek immediate medical attention. Emergency personnel will likely provide injections of antihistamines, steroids and epinephrine. Some of these treatments may be started at the scene or in an ambulance once it arrives.
