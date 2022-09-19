Dear Dr. Wallace:

What should I do if a wasp stings me? I’m asking you this because there are two huge wasp nests in the woods just behind our family home. They are high up in the trees, but I do see the wasps flying around our backyard from time to time and they scare me quite a bit. One even buzzed right by my head last weekend!

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

